Mysuru urban areas gear up for enhanced voter turnout

February 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Urban Constituencies in Mysuru district are gearing up to boost voter participation, especially in areas like Chamundeshwari, Narasimharaja and Krishnaraja Assembly segments, which saw low voter turnout in the last election.

During a review meeting on election progress held at the Devaraj Urs Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office premises, concerns were raised about historically low voter turnouts in these regions.

P.S. Vastrad, the State Election Commission’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme) Nodal Officer, stressed the importance of enhancing voter engagement.

He called for intensified SVEEP activities to address deficiencies and analyse previous low voter turnout locations. Officers and local election officials were urged to submit comprehensive reports within 10 days, outlining strategies to encourage greater voter involvement.

Efforts to improve voter accessibility include promoting the Election Commission’s toll-free number 1950 and raising awareness about voter assistance helplines. Additionally, the use of the Voter Helpline App to access candidate information and understand the electoral process was encouraged.

To ensure better representation of marginalised voters, including persons with disabilities, sexual minorities, leprosy survivors, and gender minorities, Vastrad called for increased enrollment in voter lists. He emphasised the importance of citizens aged 18 completing voter registration and those listed on the voter rolls exercising their right to vote.

Furthermore, he suggested that individuals aged 17, who will turn 18 by the end of the year, can register themselves four times a year to join the voter rolls, thereby increasing female voter participation.

Vastrad highlighted the availability of candidate profiles, EVM details and information on how the Election Commission operates for public access. He stressed the need for awareness campaigns, including the dissemination of election promotion and patriotic songs, to encourage everyone’s participation in the voting process.

The meeting was attended by Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff, ZP Deputy Secretary Krishnam Raju, Master Trainer Shantha, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department Suresh, and Election Shirastedar Suresh.

As urban areas in Mysuru district strive to increase voter turnout, concerted efforts are underway to ensure a robust democratic exercise in the upcoming elections.