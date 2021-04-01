Online Property Tax payment begins at MUDA on trial basis
News

April 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The online Property Tax payment system introduced by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) began on a trial basis from today. The online tax payment software has been developed for the convenience of citizens and they can pay taxes from the comforts of their homes instead of coming to MUDA Office and waiting in long queues. 

Property Tax payers can pay their taxes online after a full-fledged centre is opened, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev told Star of Mysore this morning. Mapping of all MUDA properties with the software has been completed and accordingly, the data has been fed into the software, he explained. 

All MUDA properties that have not so far been transferred to the MCC too will come under the online system. Once the digitisation is complete, this will pave way for online khata-related transactions. 

“All property details have been digitised to enable the software to automatically calculate the property tax amount and in the first phase, the online payment facility will be open to the properties developed by MUDA. Later, the facility will also be available for private properties coming within the MUDA jurisdiction,” he added. 

Once the system is streamlined, apart from online tax payment from homes, MUDA would open an exclusive centre for online property tax payment only, he added.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Online Property Tax payment begins at MUDA on trial basis”

  1. Name says:
    April 2, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    Where is the muda property payment page URL link?

    Reply

