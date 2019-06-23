‘Onus of protecting environment rests with younger generation’

Mysuru: Marking World Environment Day, St. Philomena’s College had organised a programme at its premises in Bannimantap here yesterday.

Inaugurating the programme Pramoda Devi Wadiyar observed that the environment was getting more polluted day-by-day and opined that the onus of protecting the environment rests with the younger generation and contended that every species under biosphere deserves to be protected. She said that development works without any forethought, indiscriminate opening of factories and mounting number of vehicles, rampant deforestation, too much dependence on plastic and badly lagging behind in recycling of materials have widely contributed to environment pollution. She added that the natural calamity in Kodagu and Kerala recently should serve as an eye-opener for the dire need to protect the environment.

Delivering a lecture on biosphere protection, Environmentalist Devaki Panini opined that mining activities, constructing dams, exploitation of natural resources and soil erosion should be controlled.

She felt that development activities should protect biosphere and suggested social forestry to be advocated seriously taking a cue from the success at Alvar District in Rajasthan.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar administered the oath on environment protection to the students.

College Rector and Manager Rev.Dr. Bernard Prakash, Vice-Rector Fr. Maria Xavier, Principal Dr. Ruth Shantakumari, PG Director Rev.Dr. Othbert Pinto and others were present.

