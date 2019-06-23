Youths asked to pay Rs.5,000 fine for sporting hairstyles, in defiance of Jamaat order

Siddapura (Kodagu): It has become a fashion now a days for youths to sport hairstyles of various designs and colour.

With more and more of them aspiring a career in modelling and fashion, youths are looking at the latest hair styles and even imitate western pop icons and singers in outsmarting each other, when it comes to hairstyle and dress wear.

With youths turning up at colleges sporting a variety of hairstyles of different hues, teachers at Educational Institutions in a bid to curb such hairstyles and fashion, are looking at ways to end this new menace.

In one such instance, an Educational Institute run by the Jamaat at Gundigere in Virajpet taluk, has imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 each on two youths who defied the Jamaat Dikhat on hair style.

The youths who were moving about in their village posing a hairstyle in violation of the diktat, were ordered to pay Rs.5,000 each by the Jamaat at its meeting (Mahasabha) held recently.

Earlier, the Jamaat had issued notices to the two youths on June 21, asking them to pay Rs.5,000 fine each for growing hair in defiance of its diktat. The notice also said that further action will be taken if the youths failed to pay the specified fine.

Now, the notice served to the youths has gone viral. While some have welcomed the Jamaat’s decision to penalise the youths, a few others have maintained that imposing a hefty (Rs.5,000) fine was not correct.

Meanwhile, Jamaat President Abhas said that youths are going out of the way these days and are sporting hair styles not within our culture.

The Jamaat Mahasabha, as part of its efforts to bring the youths on the right path, has imposed fine on the two youths as a warning to others.

Gundigere village is free from drunkards and the Jamaat is working towards making the people free of addiction and other vices, he said.

