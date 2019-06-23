Govt. should celebrate birth centenary of JC Wadiyar: Dr. Manu Baligar

Mysore: State President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dr. Manu Baligar demanded that the State Government should celebrate the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar by remembering his contributions in the field of music, art, culture, education, development of the modern State, wildlife, agriculture and sports.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebration of Sri Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru at Jaganmohan Palace in city yesterday, he said that the latter who was born on July 18, 1919 contributed a lot of for the growth of Kannada language, art, literature, protection of borders, patronised writers and musicians of the region.

JC Wadiyar also served as the President of Parishat during 1940s and had also struggled hard for the unification of Karnataka. Apart from Kannada promotion activities in Mysuru Kingdom, he also released grants for promotion of Kannada activities in Mumbai and Hyderabad Karnataka region during his days, Baligar said.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat has undertaken a month-long programme on account of centenary celebrations till July 18 by conducting workshop, seminars and discussions across the State. The valedictory will held on July 18 at the Parishat’s Head Office on Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, he said.

Titular head of the Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, in his inaugural address expressed his gratitude for organising the programme.

Delivering his keynote address, retired Professor N.S.Taranath highlighted the contributions of JC Wadiyar in the empowerment of weaker sections, entry of dalits to temples and opening of rehabilitation centres for beggars and destitute in city. He said that the erstwhile king made a great sacrifice by transferring power to the elected Government.

He said that Wadiyars was the first in the country to introduce Praja Prathinidhi Sabha, the People’s Representative Council in 1881; their contributions to irrigation and agriculture are significant by constructing KRS Dam, he said.

Continuing, he said that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar bifurcated the then undivided Mysuru district, to create Mandya district with all necessary infrastructure. Asia’s first hydro electric power generation plant was established at Shimsha under his rule, he added.

Besides creating facilities to encourage education among girls and the downtrodden, the Wadiyars also gave a boost to higher education by establishing the only University ever instituted by any royal family in India, a century ago, he said.

