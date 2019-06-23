Elderly man from Mysuru makes hoax bomb call to Delhi BJP office

Mysore: An 85-year-old man has been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to the BJP Office in New Delhi.

The 85-year-old man has been identified as Sugandaraju, a resident of an apartment at Siddarthanagar.

According to the Police, Sugandaraju had called the BJP office in Delhi and claimed that a bomb was planted inside the office. The Delhi Police, who checked the call details, traced it to Mysuru and soon alerted the Mysuru Police.

Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Gajendra Prasad, along with Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy and staff, who visited the apartment, took Sugandaraju into custody and brought him to the Police Station for questioning.

Police said that Sugandaraju is suffering from age-related ailments and also appears to be mentally unstable. He claims to be a die-hard fan of PM Narendra Modi and had helped in the election and added that the elderly man said that the PM was not responding to him when he needed help.

The Police also said that Sugandaraju claimed that he got the phone number from somewhere and had made the call.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna said that Sugandaraju was very weak and needs the help of others and was giving irrelevant statements during questioning.

Nazarbad Police are checking the background of Sugandaraju, the City Top Cop added.

