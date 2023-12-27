In Briefs

December 27, 2023

JSS Public School, Siddartha-nagar, has organised an Open Day Expo and Carnival at its premises from 9.30 am to 1 pm tomorrow (Dec. 28). JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-1 Prof. S.P. Manjunath will inaugurate.

Annual Day: Also, the School has organised its 31st Annual Day celebrations on Dec. 29 at 5.30 pm. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-1 Prof. S.P. Manjunath will preside. Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri will be the chief guest. Department of School Education Deputy Director H.K. Pandu will deliver the valedictory address.

