Operation to capture tiger on prowl begins in Kodagu

46 staff, 17 hi-tech cameras, four elephants roped in for combing

Gonikoppal (Kodagu): The Forest Department, following several complaints from villagers of a tiger killing their livestock, have begun the combing operation to capture the tiger.

The combing operation began on Friday at about 5 am in Devarakaadu Forest, coffee estates and surrounding places with the help of elephants Abhimanyu, Krishna, Drona and Bheema, which were brought from Mathigoodu Elephant Camp.

While 11 forest staff began to monitor the movement of the tiger from tree tops, 17 hi-tech cameras were installed at various points where the tiger was seen and the Forest officials began to go around the forest with the help of the four elephants.

Though the Forest authorities, staff and villagers conducted a search for the tiger till 10 am, the tiger could not be traced.

It may be recalled that the tiger had killed three cows belonging to Mapangada Muddaiah at Kottageri a few days ago and the Forest officials had placed a cage in the place to trap the tiger but in vain.

Meanwhile, a few organisations staged a protest and expressed their anger on the Forest Department for failing to capture the tiger, which prompted the Forest Department authorities to take up the combing operation to capture the tiger.

Forest Department staff and officials from Nagarahole, Thittimathi and the Rapid Force personnel are camping at the spot to trap the tiger. DFO Krishnaraj, ACF Paul Antony, RFO Gangadhar, Kiran, Ashok Hunagunda, Snake Satish and villagers took part in the combing operation.

Meanwhile, JD(S) District President Meriyanda Sanketh Poovaiah, met the Forest officials and held discussions with them at Kottageri.

He urged Thittimathi RFO Sripathi and DCF Maria Krishna Raj to use the latest technologies and speak to the higher authorities immediately to provide compensation to those who lost their livestock to the tiger.

It has come to our notice that the tiger was prowling on the four acre plot in the area and the pug marks were also found. Eight persons from STPF, four elephants are being used to capture the tiger. Locals have informed about the presence of a tiger in the area and we have installed cameras in neighbouring estates and have also placed a cage with a goat as bait to lure the tiger. As the operation to trap the tiger failed, a meeting of officials was called and after obtaining permission from the higher authorities, we have begun the combing operation to trap the elusive tiger. We will try to instil courage among the citizens during the operation.” — Sripathi, ACF, Thittimathi Zone

The tiger which has come out of the forest is prowling in the area and the tiger killing a wild boar and devouring it has come to light. The tiger is now attacking and killing cows in the cowsheds. There is a doubt that the tiger has entered the forest.”

­— Kunjangada Bose Madappa, Warden, Nagarahole Forest

It is the strict order by the Department to capture the tiger live. It is impossible to tranquilise the tiger after 6 pm, hence with the help of elephants, we have begun the operation in the forest and are trying to capture the tiger. But the tiger is not spotted till now.” — Dr. Majeed, Tranquilising expert, Nagarahole Forest