Rajinikanth opposes IPL in Chennai

Even as Tamil Film Star Rajnikanth opposed the staging of the eagerly-awaited match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scheduled to be played tomorrow, the organisers of the event are confident of the match going on according to schedule.

Rajnikanth, in a press conference yesterday, said that amid raging protests over the demand for Cauvery Water Management Board, it would be an embarrassment if the IPL matches were played involving the local Chennai Super Kings.

Alternatively, he suggested CSK team players could play in the city wearing black bands as a mark of expressing the anguish of people who have been staging protests. He also appealed to IPL fans to wear black to extend their support to the ongoing stir.

Meanwhile, the State Association is going ahead with all the arrangements for staging the matches. The tickets are already sold out.