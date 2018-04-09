Poisoning of tigers in Bandipur

Gundlupet: Following reports from the laboratory that the two tigers which were found dead in Bandipur were poisoned by a mixture of chemicals; the Forest authorities have formed a team, which has conducted investigations and based on a tip off they are in the process of nabbing the accused.

It may be recalled that on Jan. 25, a three-year-old tiger and a tigress were found dead with one tiger found resting its head on another near Hirikere, Gopalaswamy Hill Forest Range coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The forest personnel also found the carcass of a 25-year-old elephant when they went to install a camera for the tiger census.

The Forest Department officials then summoned ‘Rana,’ the German Shepherd dog of Bandipur, which is known as the ‘Terror’ for poachers. As Rana did not find any clues at the spot, the officials collected samples of the dead tigers and the elephant and sent them for testing at various laboratories in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Coimbatore in Tamil Nandu.

The Coimbatore Forensic Science Laboratory after conducting various tests sent the report stating that the animals had died due to poisoning, following which, the team lead by Hediyala Sub-Division ACF K. Paramesh conducted enquiries and collected information.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that as there is an increase in wild animals entering the fields and villages in forest borders, some villagers may have mixed pesticides and chemicals to the water in the tanks at the fields and the elephant may have drunk the water and later died in the forest. The tigers may have consumed the meat of the elephant and may have died.

Following the suspicion, the Forest officials are in the process of nabbing the suspects.