Over 1,000 students take part in Chamundi Run
Sports

Over 1,000 students take part in Chamundi Run

August 23, 2022

Chamundi Run-2022, a road race organised by Palace Sports Club, Mysuru, to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and National Sports Day celebrations on Sunday, saw participation from over 1,000 children drawn from across the district.

Event included a 2-km run for Primary School boys and girls from Sri Ramakrishna Circle to Netaji Circle and back and 4-km run for High School boys and girls from Sri Ramakrishna Circle to Aditya Circle and back.

Titular Head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who spoke after flagging-off the road race, said that children must celebrate these kinds of events organised especially for them. Sports, yoga and other physical activities strengthen health.

Club Secretary Prakash said that a group of 25 Physical Education teachers are promoting sports and other physical activities among students. In this regard, Chamundi Run is being organised for students from the past nine years to engage and encourage them in sports.

Winners

2-km Run

Boys Section: Kaviraj of Rotary Midtown School (first), Udaykumar of Government Higher Primary School, Kyathamaranahalli (second) and Shanth Nagaraj of Vidya Darshini School (third).

Girls Section: Kurburu Vidya Darshini School’s M. Ananya (first), Mamatha (second) and Inchara (third).

4-km Run

Boys Section: Anandu R. Kumar of Shikshkarni Central School (first), R. Kishan of DMS School (second) and  Manoj Kumar of Kuruburu Shree Nirvana Swamy High School (third).

Girls Section: S. Ankitha of Shree Nirvana Swamy High School (first), S. Vaishnavi of K. Puttaswamy School (second) and Pallavi of GGJC School (third).

MLA G.T. Devegowda, Karnataka Apex Bank Vice-President and Club President G.D. Harish Gowda, Club Vice-President M.N. Ramesh, in-Charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, State Vokkaliga Sangha Director Dr. M.B. Manjegowda, Suyog Hospital Chief Dr. S.P. Yoganna and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching