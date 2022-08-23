Over 1,000 students take part in Chamundi Run

August 23, 2022

Chamundi Run-2022, a road race organised by Palace Sports Club, Mysuru, to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and National Sports Day celebrations on Sunday, saw participation from over 1,000 children drawn from across the district.

Event included a 2-km run for Primary School boys and girls from Sri Ramakrishna Circle to Netaji Circle and back and 4-km run for High School boys and girls from Sri Ramakrishna Circle to Aditya Circle and back.

Titular Head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who spoke after flagging-off the road race, said that children must celebrate these kinds of events organised especially for them. Sports, yoga and other physical activities strengthen health.

Club Secretary Prakash said that a group of 25 Physical Education teachers are promoting sports and other physical activities among students. In this regard, Chamundi Run is being organised for students from the past nine years to engage and encourage them in sports.

Winners

2-km Run

Boys Section: Kaviraj of Rotary Midtown School (first), Udaykumar of Government Higher Primary School, Kyathamaranahalli (second) and Shanth Nagaraj of Vidya Darshini School (third).

Girls Section: Kurburu Vidya Darshini School’s M. Ananya (first), Mamatha (second) and Inchara (third).

4-km Run

Boys Section: Anandu R. Kumar of Shikshkarni Central School (first), R. Kishan of DMS School (second) and Manoj Kumar of Kuruburu Shree Nirvana Swamy High School (third).

Girls Section: S. Ankitha of Shree Nirvana Swamy High School (first), S. Vaishnavi of K. Puttaswamy School (second) and Pallavi of GGJC School (third).

MLA G.T. Devegowda, Karnataka Apex Bank Vice-President and Club President G.D. Harish Gowda, Club Vice-President M.N. Ramesh, in-Charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, State Vokkaliga Sangha Director Dr. M.B. Manjegowda, Suyog Hospital Chief Dr. S.P. Yoganna and others were present on the occasion.