Prize winners of 33rd Edition of F.K. Irani Memorial Golf Championship-2022
Sports

Prize winners of 33rd Edition of F.K. Irani Memorial Golf Championship-2022

August 23, 2022

Following are the prize winners of the 33rd Edition of F.K. Irani Memorial Golf Championship-2022 held at J.W. Golf Club in city on Aug. 20 and 21:

Strokeplay Gross: M.G. Chengappa (73 Gross) – Winner; Phalguna V. Urs (74 Gross) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Ramesh Kumar Jain).

Strokeplay Net (H/C 0 to 12): Ramesh Kumar Jain (65 Net) – Winner; Lakshman Ramgopal (67 Net) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Phalguna V. Urs, Pramod Kurian)

Strokeplay Net (H/C 13 to 18): Praveen Ganapathy (64 Net) – Winner; R. Venkatesh (66 Net) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 18): M. Arjun (41 Points) – Winner; N.S. Satish (40 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Lakshman Ramgopal, K.B. Kushalappa).

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for seniors aged above 65 years: M.B. Nanaiah (42 Points) – Winner; S.A. Thimmiah (38 Points) – Runner.

Best Sports Club Golfer (Stableford Net H/C 0 to 24): P.M. Ganapathy (38 Points) – Winner.

A total of 171 players took part in the Golf Championship sponsored by Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club, Mysuru, according to a press release from JWGC Hon. Secretary M.R. Mohan Kumar and JWGC Tournament & Handicap Sub-Committee Chiraman K.S. Sudheer Bhat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching