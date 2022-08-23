Prize winners of 33rd Edition of F.K. Irani Memorial Golf Championship-2022

August 23, 2022

Following are the prize winners of the 33rd Edition of F.K. Irani Memorial Golf Championship-2022 held at J.W. Golf Club in city on Aug. 20 and 21:

Strokeplay Gross: M.G. Chengappa (73 Gross) – Winner; Phalguna V. Urs (74 Gross) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Ramesh Kumar Jain).

Strokeplay Net (H/C 0 to 12): Ramesh Kumar Jain (65 Net) – Winner; Lakshman Ramgopal (67 Net) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Phalguna V. Urs, Pramod Kurian)

Strokeplay Net (H/C 13 to 18): Praveen Ganapathy (64 Net) – Winner; R. Venkatesh (66 Net) – Runner.

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 18): M. Arjun (41 Points) – Winner; N.S. Satish (40 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Lakshman Ramgopal, K.B. Kushalappa).

Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for seniors aged above 65 years: M.B. Nanaiah (42 Points) – Winner; S.A. Thimmiah (38 Points) – Runner.

Best Sports Club Golfer (Stableford Net H/C 0 to 24): P.M. Ganapathy (38 Points) – Winner.

A total of 171 players took part in the Golf Championship sponsored by Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club, Mysuru, according to a press release from JWGC Hon. Secretary M.R. Mohan Kumar and JWGC Tournament & Handicap Sub-Committee Chiraman K.S. Sudheer Bhat.