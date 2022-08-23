Cricket: Under-19 and Senior Women’s Selection Trials

August 23, 2022

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will be conducting an open selection trials to pick three/ four teams to participate in the selection matches (Under-19 Women) during the first or second week of September at Bengaluru on Aug. 28 from 9 am onwards at the KSCA-B Ground in Bengaluru.

Girls interested in participating in the selection trials are requested to report at 8 am on the said date and venue in cricketing attire. Girls who are born on or after Sept. 1, 2003 are eligible to attend the selection trials. Girls below the age of 14 years will not be permitted for the selection trials.

Senior Women: Open selection trials to pick three/ four teams to participate in the selection matches (Senior Women) during the second or third week of September at Bengaluru will be held on Aug. 29 from 9 am onwards at the KSCA-B Ground in Bengaluru.

Girls interested in participating in the selection trials are requested to report at 8 am on the said date and venue in cricketing attire. Girls who are born before Sept. 1, 2006 are eligible to attend the selection trials. Girls below the age of 16 years will not be permitted for the selection trials.

All participants who attend the selection trials should carry a photocopy of their date of birth certificate, according to a press release from KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor S. Sudhakar Rai.