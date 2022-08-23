Siblings bag prizes in Natl. Karate championship
August 23, 2022

Siblings M.V. Jeevitha Ganga (IX std.) and M.V. Udhbhav Simha (VI std.), students of Vijaya Vittala School, Saraswathipuram, have secured prizes in National-level Karate Championship organised by National Karate Association of India at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city recently.

While Jeevitha secured first place in Kata (14-17 years category) and second place in Kumite (65-75 kg category), Udhbhav bagged first place in Kata (below 14 years category).

Children of Vishwas and Preeti, residents of Dattagalli, Kanakadasanagar, the duo is trained by Kiyoshi Shivadas and Sensai Siddaraju of Tops Karate Academy, Ramakrishnanagar.

