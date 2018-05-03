Over 15 Ministers, ex-Ministers in poll fray from old Mysuru region

Mysuru: The Old Mysuru region is witnessing significant number of Ministers and former Ministers – as many as 15 – contesting in the May 12 Assembly elections. They are trying their electoral fortunes from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts that comes under the region.

The fray is dominated by nine from Congress including Chief Minister Siddharamaiah contesting from Chamundeshwari, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (Ramanagaram and Channapattana) and two former ministers from JD(S) and former Assembly Speaker K.G. Bopaiah from Virajpet in Kodagu. Mysuru district has topped in the list of former Ministers contesting for the Assembly elections.

Siddharamaiah, who is trying to become CM again in the event Congress gains majority, has contested seven times from Chamundeshwari and won five times. However, he faces severe test from former Minister and his old friend G.T. Devegowda who is contesting from JD(S).

A prominent minority leader and Congress candidate Tanveer Sait, is contesting from Narasimharaja segment. Two Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa who had left JD(S) with Siddharamaiah and joined Congress in 2005 are also in fray contesting from T. Narasipura (SC), while K. Venkatesh, a low profile leader from Periyapatna constituency and follower of Siddharamaiah, is trying his luck for the fourth time from this tobacco belt.

BJP leader S.A. Ramdas is contesting from Krishnaraja coming under Mysuru city for the fourth time. In Chamarajanagar district, Geetha Mahadevaprasad, wife of late Minister H.S. Mahadevaprasad, who passed away last year, is the Congress candidate.

The sugar bowl district, Mandya, which produced a number of top leaders including former CM S.M. Krishna three times Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister M.H. Ambarish is witnessing a new face as Ambarish refused to contest citing health problems. Important leader from the Mandya district former Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, who joined the Congress party after leaving JD(S) is contesting from Nagamangala for the third time.

Former Women and Child Welfare Minister P.M. Narendraswamy, a staunch follower of Siddharamaiah and an independent MLA before joining the Yeddyurappa’s cabinet, reiterated his loyalty to his old mentor. He had joined Congress and won from Malavalli SC segment last time on Congress ticket.

Soft-spoken K.G. Bopaiah from Kodagu is seeking re-election from Virajpet.

In the Ramanagaram district, Congress strongman and one of the aspirant of Chief Minister’s post, Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakapura.

In Hassan, former Minister W is contesting from JD(S) in Holenarasipura and Minister A. Manju from Arakalagud.