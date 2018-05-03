VC for just 22 days !

Mysuru: The University of Mysore saw the appointment of its fourth Acting Vice-Chancellor in the last nearly 16 months. Prof. Ningamma Betsur took charge as the new Acting Vice Chancellor, this morning at Crawford Hall.

She succeeds acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju. She is the Dean of Education Faculty and by virtue of her seniority, she will be in the office for just 22 days as her Deanship ends on May 25.

In their haste to appoint the Vice-Chancellor, there was some confusion when the order from the Governor’s office came last evening appointing her as the VC. Instead of mentioning that she is the Dean of Education, it was mentioned as Dean of Science and Technology. The University authorities sent back the order asking for clarification.

The corrected order was sent this morning mentioning Ningamma Betsur, Dean of Education is appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore. The moment the order came, she came and took charge.

She has been appointed overlooking the seniority of Science and Faculty Dean Prof. T.K. Umesh though she is not even a Professor but an Associate Professor. It is learnt that only full-time Professors with ten years of teaching experience are eligible to be the Deans and by virtue of their seniority they will occupy the post of Vice Chancellor when the permanent VC has not been appointed.

Prof. Ningamma Betsur is the Dean of Education, which is a mono department, which means there are no other departments under the faculty of Education. Since the Department of Education itself does not have a full time Professor for quite some time, she was appointed as the Dean and the Head of the Department.

The University authorities had written to the Governor explaining to him about the position, clearly stating that an Associate Professor is not eligible to become the acting Vice Chancellor, said a source in the University speaking to Star of Mysore.

However, in spite of this lacuna, it is shocking that an ineligible person as acting-Vice Chancellor has been appointed that too only for 22 days and we are shocked at this inexplicable turn of events, said a retired Professor in the University.

As a result, the University saw its fourth acting VC occupying the chair this morning. The earlier Acting Vice Chancellors who have occupied the post after the tenure of Vice Chancellor Prof. K. S. Rangappa ended on January 10, 2017 are Prof. Yashwanth Dongre, Prof. Dayanand Mane and Prof. C. Basavaraju.

Once the tenure of Ningamma Betsur ends on May 25, the senior most Dean who is eligible to be the Vice Chancellor is Prof. T.K. Umesh. However, insiders in the University strongly feel that his chances again might be scuttled as it has happened twice already.

“Prof. Umesh is the most eligible person by virtue of his seniority as a Dean of Science and Technology to be the acting VC. But the forces inimical to him have deprived him of becoming the Vice Chancellor. We are shocked at this blatant violation of rules and regulations,” said a former Vice-Chancellor speaking on condition of anonymity.