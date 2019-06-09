Over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts rehearse at Mysore Palace

10,000 to take part in final rehearsal at MRC premises on June 16

Mysuru: The rehearsal for fifth International Day of Yoga (IDY), organised by the District Administration, Department of AYUSH and various Yoga Schools and organisations, was held at Mysore Palace premises here from 6.15 am to 7 am today as per the protocol.

Over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts of various walks of life, dressed in yellow T-shirts, took part in the event. The participants were students of AYUSH, Yoga College, JSS Ayurveda College, members of Yoga Federation of Mysore.

The rehearsal began with a prayer for a minute, followed by warm up session with 17 exercises for four minutes and 25 minutes of Yoga, 17 asanas including Tadasana, Vriskashana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Shramadandasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana and Shavasana.

After the rehearsal, 14 minutes Pranayama, breathing exercises and meditation was held.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya appreciated the organisers for the efforts of mobilising 1.25 lakh people to perform yoga on this International Yoga Day to be held on June 21 at Mysore Race Course premises.

President of Yoga Federation of Mysore D. Srihari informed that as many as 10,000 will take part in the final rehearsal which will be held next Sunday on June 16 at Mysore Race Course premises.

Department of Information and Public Relations Assistant Director Raju, Nehru Yuva Kendra Co-ordinator M.N. Nataraj, Senior yoga instructors Rathna Rao, Raghavendra Pai and others were present.

