Over 20,000 appear for Civil Police Constable exam 

August 2, 2026

Mysuru: Over 20,000 candidates appeared for the Civil Police Constables (CPC) recruitment written exam this morning at a total of 47 centres in Mysuru district, including 43 in city alone.

As many as 22,054 candidates had registered across the 47 centres of the district, which included 43 in Mysuru city and the rest 4 at Nanjangud.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting the exam for recruitment of nearly 4,000 CPCs for the State Police force. The exam featured a General Knowledge paper (100 marks) of 90 minutes duration for Residual Parent Cadre posts held in the morning session (10.30 am to 12 noon) and in the afternoon session (2.30 to 4 pm) for Kalyana Karnataka cadre.

The City Police had enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius around all the 43 city centres during exam hours as a security measure. Also, tight Police security was provided around all the exam centres for ensuring smooth conduct of the exam. All the candidates were thoroughly screened and frisked before they were let in to their exam centre.

The exam was held under strict CCTV surveillance at all centres and a central web casting system set up at the City Police Commissioner’s Office.