Over 250-kg sandalwood to be used in funeral pyre

Mandya/ Bengaluru: Even as Ambarish’s fans argued that his cremation should take place at Abhiman Studio, where his dear friend and co-star Dr. Vishnuvardhan was cremated, the State government chose Kanteerava Studios near the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar’s memorial.

The cremation place is in front of Rajkumar’s memorial. Last rites will be performed under the guidance of Ambarish’s wife Sumalatha as per Vokkaliga tradition. Over 250-kg of sandalwood will be used in the funeral pyre.

Kanteerava Studios is predominantly used for Kannada language movies and is located in Nandini Layout on the Laggere Outer Ring Road. Spread across 20 acres of land, the studio was established in 1966. The studio was developed by veteran theatre and film personalities including Gubbi Veeranna.

Ambarish will be cremated in this iconic place which was a platform for legendary stars such as Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Balakrishna, Kalpana and Manjula among others.

Now, the studio provides space for shooting of television serials and movies. The memorials of Dr. Rajkumar and his wife Parvathamma are located here.

Advocate opposes

Bengaluru-based advocate R.L.N. Murthy has written to Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy against the cremation at Kanteerava Studios. Murthy has reportedly filed a petition in the High Court that was scheduled to come up for hearing this morning. He has also sought an appointment with the Chief Justice of Karnataka HC.