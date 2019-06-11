Over 30 Tonga horses screened at health check-up camp in city

Mysuru: Over 30 horses were screened against the target of 45 at a health check–up and treatment camp for tonga horses near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in city this morning.

The camp was organised jointly by People for Animals (PFA), Mysuru, in association with Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), Ooty, Prani Daya Sangha, Bogadi, Jain Charitable Trust, Indian Wildlife Explorers and other organisations.

The camp, which began today morning will be held till 5 pm today and similar camp will be held at Srirangapatna from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow.

Later, the veterinarians will also visit tonga stands across the city including Agrahara, Kukkarahalli Lake, Sub-Urban Bus Stand and Sayyaji Rao Road to provide treatment to horses on the spot.

In today’s camp, a team of veterinarians led by Dr. V.N. Balaji, Dr. Akshay Mohan, Dr. V.R. Amulya, People for Animals Veterinarian Dr. Amardeep Singh, Dr. Mohan Rao and others conducted the camp and provided necessary treatment besides providing tips to Tonga owners on how to take care of horses.

PFA Mysuru Chapter Head Savitha Nagabhushan, who spoke on the occasion, said that the PFA has been conducting such free check-up and treatment camps for horses since the last five years with an objective to help horse owners who have been struggling to maintain them due to poor earnings and other reasons.

She said that last year, the Association had treated about 70 horses.

Vitamins and other such medicines were distributed free of cost to horse owners on the occasion.

Animal Rights Activist and Social worker K. Bhagyalaksmi, Tonga Association President Fayaz Ahmed and others were present.

