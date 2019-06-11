Cabinet expansion on Friday
News

Cabinet expansion on Friday

Bengaluru:  The much anticipated State Cabinet expansion, which was earlier scheduled to take place tomorrow (June 12), has been postponed to June 14 (Friday) due to the 3-day mourning announced by the State Government following the death of Jnanpith awardee writer and playwright Dr. Girish Karnad on Monday.

Now, the State Cabinet expansion to induct three Ministries will take place at 1 pm on June 14.

The JD(S) has two vacant berths in its quota, while the Congress has one in its quota in the Council of Ministers of the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government.

June 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching