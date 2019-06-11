Cabinet expansion on Friday

Bengaluru: The much anticipated State Cabinet expansion, which was earlier scheduled to take place tomorrow (June 12), has been postponed to June 14 (Friday) due to the 3-day mourning announced by the State Government following the death of Jnanpith awardee writer and playwright Dr. Girish Karnad on Monday.

Now, the State Cabinet expansion to induct three Ministries will take place at 1 pm on June 14.

The JD(S) has two vacant berths in its quota, while the Congress has one in its quota in the Council of Ministers of the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government.

