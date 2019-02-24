Over 5 crore voters in State: Election Commission of India

Bengaluru: With Lok Sabha Polls round the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the updated list of eligible voters as on Jan.16, 2019 and according to it, there are 5,03,07,182 voters in the State.

Out of the 5,03,07,182 voters, there are 2,54,55,976 men voters, 2,48,46,488 women voters and 28,996 other voters.

The State electoral rolls include 7,12,606 first time voters, who are in the age group of 18-19 years.

Belagavi district has the highest number of voters with 37,02,138 voters, while Kodagu district has the least number of voters with only 4,34,256 voters.

Mysuru district has 24,65,102 voters, out of which 12,35,313 are men, 12,29,607 women and 182 other voters. In keeping with the State trend, men voters outnumber women is Mysuru district too.

Mandya district has 14,85,065 voters, with 7,42,697 men, 7,42,237 women and 131 other voters. In Mandya district, there are 18,769 first time voters.

Chamarajanagar district has 8,29,696 voters, who include 4,13,356 men, 14,16,278 women and 62 other voters. Here women voters outnumber men.

Hassan district has 14,29,765 voters, including 7,21,677 men, 7,08,053 women and 35 other voters. The district has 14,945 first time voters.

Kodagu district, which has the least number of voters in the State, has 2,15,977 men, 2,18,254 women and 25 other voters. Here also, women outnumber men in numbers as in Chamarajanagar district.

Bengaluru Rural district has 8,12,902 voters, including 4,09,767 men, 4,03,015 women and 120 other voters.

The number of voters in the State may go up a little further as more young voters, who have attained the age of 18 years as on Jan.1, 2019, will be included in the electoral rolls after the special voter enrolment camp scheduled to take place across the State on Feb.23 and 24 and Mar.2 and 3 ends.

The Election Commission has been making efforts to include all young voters who have crossed 18 years of age and other eligible voters in the electoral rolls ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

