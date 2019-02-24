Happiness is not elusive, it is within us: Sister B.K. Shivani

Mysuru: “Life is very simple and beautiful but the peace of mind is spoilt by unnecessary stress and confusions,” opined Motivational Speaker from Delhi Sister B.K. Shivani. She was speaking at a unique programme ‘Password for Happy Living’ organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya (PBKIVV), Mysore Sub-Zone, last evening at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangotri here.

Sister Shivani suggested people not to brood on the past but look for happy moments in future.

“We lose happiness through our mistakes but look for that elsewhere. In fact happiness is within everybody which should be realised to lead a meaningful life. Having a big house, a luxury car and expensive clothes may bring a momentary peace and happiness but would not last long. Good positive thinking, humility and friendly nature can evolve real happiness.”

“As is our consciousness, so will be our thoughts and behaviour. Peace is hampered by negative thoughts. Concentration and determination will always be elusive for a wavering mind. A simple life with control of mind can always find happiness,” asserted Sister Shivani. She later demonstrated by providing relevant examples in daily life and ways to manage emotions like stress, ego and fear. She engaged the audience with thought-provoking questions getting a good feed back.

Speaking as the chief guest, Department of Transport Principal Secretary Dr. B. Basavaraj said that the expectation of a child is just a chocolate which keeps increasing as the child grows. He added that nothing can be expected through death and hence pointed out that the end should be accepted to lead a happy and contented life.

Commissioner for Textile Development Dr. M.R. Ravi said that a Musk Deer which emits a sweet fragrance wonders where it is coming from and searches for the source in the forest. “Similarly we look around for happiness which is within us. Parents should stop comparing their children with others and identify the talent in their children,” he said.

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar opined that Universities were just awarding degrees to students and lauded PBKIVV for promoting the real gist of life.

B.K. Karunaji and B.K. Lakshmiji graced the occasion. Cardiologist Dr. Mohit Gupta and others were present.

