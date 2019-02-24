Fire continues to rage Bandipur Forest range
Mysuru: Tense situation prevailed as forest fire continued to rage in the Bandipur National Park in the Gopalaswamy Betta region on the fourth day today as nearly 20,000 acres of forest land has been destroyed.  

The intensity of the fire was so high that it spread to the main road near the Hill.

This resulted in the hindrance to the fire-fighting operations as Forest Department personnel and volunteers had to brave strong winds, which resulted in the spreading of the fire throughout the forest last night.

Meanwhile, Forest Department is making all arrangements to receive the Forest Minister Satish Jharkholi who is likely to visit Bandipur this afternoon to assess the damage caused due to forest fire.

However, according to another source in the Department, the Minister might stay in Mysuru overnight and visit Bandipur tomorrow morning.

February 24, 2019

