Modi rolls out Rs. 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme from Gorakhpur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Rs. 75,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur by transferring the first instalment of Rs. 2,000 each to over one crore farmers. Another one crore farmers are expected to be covered in the next two to three days.

“This is just the beginning. Every year, an approximate amount of Rs. 75,000 crore will be directly put in the farmers’ bank accounts,” PM Modi said.

The Centre has said the new direct cash transfer scheme will ensure transparency and save time for farmers. The scheme was introduced to augment the income of small and marginal farmers and is estimated to benefit over 12 crore farmers.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the Central Government had announced PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs. 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

“Gone are those days when the government used to send Rs. 100 rupee, but Rs. 85 was lost in between corrupt middlemen and only a fraction of the total amount reached the beneficiary. PM-KISAN has been made foolproof so that nobody can snatch farmers’ rights,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the project’s launch demonstrates two things: the NDA’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision-making. “A scheme announced on Feb. 1, 2019 has become reality in such a short span. This is the new work culture of New India,” he said.

The scheme has been made effective from this fiscal itself and as a result, farmers would get one instalment before March-end. This programme is part of the government’s effort to address farm sector distress, caused by lower sales realisation on bumper production of food grains, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton and horticulture crops.

Modi said that Centre has distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) all over the country to enable farmers in having quick and timely access interest-free loan upto Rs.1.5 lakh in all Nationalised Banks.

Over one crore farmers from 14 States including UP and Karnataka will get their first instalment and one crore more beneficiaries, spread over 28 States and one UT, would get their instalment in the next 2-3 days, according to officials of Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru, this morning.

Opposition leaders, however, say that the speedy implementation of the scheme was only in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Many of them, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi even alleged that the money translates to a paltry Rs.3.3 a day per person for a family of five.

No payment after model code of conduct

Payments could be made only to those beneficiaries who have been identified and enrolled before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, according to Election Commission of India officials.

“If the beneficiaries have already been identified before the model code of conduct, they can receive (the payment). No new beneficiaries can be identified after the model code of conduct, then payment cannot be made without permission of the Commission,” Navin Chawla, who served as the CEC between April 2009 and July 2010.

