IAF destroys Jaish terror camps in a ’20-minute pre-dawn strike’

New Delhi: Avenging the Pulwama attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel and armed with ‘free hand’ green signal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Air Force (IAF) early this morning struck the terror bases in Pakistan and destroyed at least three terror camps run by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Sources said 12 Mirage jets carrying 1000 kg of bombs dropped it at various vulnerable camps. Camps at Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad were destroyed, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also.

Amid appreciation of the role undertaken by Indian Air Force in attacking ‘terror camps’ across LoC by former military officers, Pakistan army today said that the Indian aircraft “intruded” from Muzafarabad sector and also “released payload”.

The use of phrase “released payload” suggests — there could be huge bombing — some- thing which Pakistan will not admit if the impact is not big, say experts.

“Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces claimed in his early morning tweet.

He also wrote: “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back”.

An informed source called it a ’20-minute pre-dawn strike’ but declined to divulge details.

The actions from the Air Force come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had categorically announced that the armed forces were being given a ‘free hand’.

Former military officers and defence experts say the impact has been huge.

