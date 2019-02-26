IAF on highest alert, all ‘Air Defence System’ activated along IB & LoC
IAF on highest alert, all ‘Air Defence System’ activated along IB & LoC

New Delhi:  The Indian Air Force (IAF) air defence system is fully activated along the International Border (IB) and Line of Actual Control (LoC) to thwart any retaliation from Pakistan, sources in Defence Ministry confirmed here.

IAF has conducted air-strikes at multiple targets in PoK and dropped 1,000 kg bombs destroying several terror camps by crossing the LoC.

According to sources, 12 Mirage aircraft were deployed in this successful operation and the IAF, for the first time, crossed the LoC.

The Air Force had not crossed the LoC during the 1999 Kargil war.

