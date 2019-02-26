Rs. 5.20 crore surplus budget for MCC

Mysuru: The MCC Budget (2019-20) presented at the MCC Hall this morning, saw the civic body take a look at various avenues for augmenting revenues.

MCC Taxation, Finance and Appeals Standing Committee Chairperson Shobha presented a Rs. 5.20 crore surplus budget (2019-20).

Reading out the budget, Shobha said the opening balance was Rs. 143.69 crore with receipts of Rs. 636.56 crore, totalling Rs. 780.25 crore, out of which Rs. 775.05 crore was for payments, thus leaving the MCC with a surplus budget of Rs. 5.20 crore.

Explaining the salient features of the budget, Shobha said the MCC expects a revenue of Rs. 157.25 crore through various sources and tax collections in the financial year 2019-20.

Pointing out that the MCC hopes to earn Rs. 78 crore from water and underground drainage maintenance taxes, she said that the MCC expects a revenue of Rs. 18.55 crore from building licences, road cutting charges, underground space rent, betterment taxes, water connection fee, UGD fee etc., Rs. 5 crore as trade licence fee and Rs. 3.71 crore as rent from commercial buildings owned by the MCC.

Noting that the MCC had expected a release of Rs. 50 crore out of the open funds from the State Finance Commission in the year 2018-19, Shobha said the MCC only got Rs. 22.93 crore by the end of December 2018 and it is expected that the Commission may release Rs. 34.39 crore by the end of March 2019, when the 2018-19 financial year comes to an end.

Highlighting the salient features of the 2019-20 budget, she said the MCC plans to introduce Photo Billing for water connections by replacing conventional billing, which was hitherto being practised and added that Photo Billing will bring in transparency in water consumption and meter reading. She announced the introduction of Automated Meter Reading for commercial and industrial water consumption and introduction of e-payment of water bills, which facilitates online payment of bills through BBPS (Bharath Bill Payment System).

Allotments

Continuing, she said that Rs. 10 crore will be allotted for development of vehicle parking lots at KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand and multi-level parking complex near Gaadi Chowka, which is expected to ease traffic movement, Rs. 2 crore for development of D. Devaraj Urs Road as per international standards, Rs. 10 lakh for ‘Hasiru Mysuru’ project, that is aimed at planting 50,000 tree saplings at all open spaces and along roads coming under MCC limits, Rs. 15 lakh for development of a park in every ward of the MCC, under the Chief Minister’s Nagarothana project, establishment of a theme park for promoting rain water harvesting and introduction of Mysuru Yogalakshmi Yojana, aimed at distributing Rs. 25,000 bond to every girl child born in government hospitals.

Care centres for disabled persons

She further said that the MCC has decided to establish care centres for disabled persons at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh, to be funded under the 5 per cent welfare fund for specially-abled persons.

Environment-friendly sanitary complex

The MCC has reached an understanding with the city’s National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and National Institute of Urban Affairs for construction of environment-friendly sanitary complex at a cost of Rs. 83.51 lakh.

Rs. 25 lakh has been set aside under Swachh Mysuru project for installation of dust bins across the city and for public awareness campaigns on maintaining cleanliness and hygienity.

Setting up Green Shops

With an objective of making Mysuru a plastic-free city, the MCC will be setting up Green Shops. The MCC has set aside Rs. 1 crore for constructing a fully-equipped new swimming pool and Rs. 3 crore for development of Al-Badar Circle, Nanjumalige Circle and Mathrumandali Circle.

Cable-free road

In order to make a prominent road of the city cable-free as a pilot project, the MCC has earmarked Rs.1 crore for the same and Rs. 1 crore for developing the tank bund of Karanji Lake.

Compost units

The MCC has allotted Rs. 10 lakh in this year’s budget for setting up compost units in the premises of prominent temples, parks and open spaces, Rs. 2 crore for setting of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Rs. 1.6 crore for power generation on waste to energy concept.

Sewage Farm as park

Also, the MCC plans to convert the Vidyaranayapuram Sewage Farm into a park, through scientific disposal of wastes through bio-remediation system for which Rs. 3.25 crore has been set aside.

The MCC also plans to replace stoneware pipes with HDPE pipes in UGD networks, the funding of which will be made through various grants received by the MCC, she said.

Tribute to martyrs

Prior to the presentation of the budget, the MCC observed a two-minute silence as a mark of tribute to martyred CRPF jawans. Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag and other officials were present.

