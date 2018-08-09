Ex-Mayor Bhyrappa slams MCC for errors in draft voter list

Mysuru: Lashing out at the MCC officials for rolling out a voter’s list riddled with errors, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa on Wednesday claimed that owing to the carelessness of MCC officials, the electoral rolls are riddled with errors and the names of the dead continue to remain in the list.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Bhyrappa, who is representing Ward No.12, which is split and renamed as 62 and 63 following the delimitation of Wards recently, released a copy of the voters list with erroneous entries.

Alleging that the authorities concerned had not bothered to update the details of citizens who had vacated their rented homes and were living elsewhere, he said, in many cases, a single citizen has been given two or even three voter ID cards with different numbers.

Expressing his disgust at the absurdity of the process, Bhyrappa said that while residents of one house are included as voters in one Ward, those in the houses next to theirs are registered in another Ward, which is deplorable. There are thousands of such cases, he added.

Claiming that the voter list of all 65 Wards of the MCC is replete with blunders, the former Mayor maintained that in a hurry to conclude the exercise and submit the same to the High Court, the officials have reprinted the voters list prepared in 2002.

Blaming the MCC officials for taking people on a ride without conducting any exercise to review the voters’ list, Bhyrappa sought action against errant officials responsible for such mistakes.