Quit India Movement observed in city

Mysuru: Marking the 76th anniversary of the August 1942 Quit India Movement, freedom fighters, under the aegis of Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association, observed the Movement at a programme organised at Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere Ground near Ramaswamy Circle in city this morning.

Former Association President Jagadish unfurled the Tri-colour Flag to inaugurate the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Association President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy regretted rampant corrupt practices in the present electoral politics.

Accusing the present day politicians of ignoring the struggles behind the Freedom Movement and the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Dr. Krishnamurthy said that thousands of people would voluntarily gather to listen to Mahatma Gandhi’s speeches. But today, the scenario is totally different as politicians are bringing people to rallies by paying them money and managing transport, he regretted, while deploring the degeneration of politics over the years. Recalling the establishment of the Freedom Fighters Association, Dr. Krishnamurthy said that the Association was formed over six decades ago with 270 members. But the Association now has 30 members, with 12 of them active and the others unable to take part due to age-related illness. Pointing out that he was born on Aug.8, 1931, Dr. Krishnamurthy said that he was studying in middle school when he took part in the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Another freedom fighter, P. Venkatachalaiah, aged 93 years, said that he had taken part in the 1942 Quit India Movement at Chamarajanagar and he was now residing at Mysuru.

Association office-bearers Ashwathnarayan, Puttanna, T.R. Rangashetty and others were present.

In other events, the Mysuru District Congress observed Quit India Movement at the Congress office near the City Railway Station Circle.

Marking the occasion, former Assembly Speaker Krishna delivered a talk on the topic “How dangerous is caste-based voting.” District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, office-bearers Prakash Kumar and Manjunath Nayaka, former Mayor B.K. Prakash and others were present.

The City Congress took out a procession from the Congress office near Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (City Railway Station Circle) to Gandhi Square.

Freedom fighter from the city, Subba Rao, aged 93 years, was felicitated at the Congress office on the occasion.

NR MLA Tanveer Sait, City Congress President R. Murthy and former MLA M.K. Somashekar were present.