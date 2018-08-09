Wearing elephant masks, chains and shackles…: PETA activists call for ban on elephant performances
Protest not against Dasara Vijayadashami procession, clarify activists

Mysuru: Activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, held a protest in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Balarama Gate) in city this morning against the use of elephants in processions, circuses, fun camps and using them to do physical labour like lifting tree logs.

The protest saw PETA activists wearing elephant masks while some of the activists were seen pulling chains that were tied to masked protesters. The activists were dressed in green. This symbolises the torture that is meted out to elephants after they are captured from the wild. The protests were held to mark the World Elephant Day on Aug.12.

The protesters expressed their unhappiness over the use of elephants in circuses for the entertainment of the people. They called for an end to the use of elephants in performances, including circuses and processions and for tourist rides.

‘Not against Dasara’

PETA activists, however, said that they were not against the Dasara procession where elephants are paraded for Vijayadashami. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Radhika Suryavanshi said that they do not oppose Dasara procession as the elephants are not tortured and treated royally.

Radhika said that Dasara was incomplete without elephants. “There is no cruelty meted out to Dasara elephants. It’s a 400-year-old tradition that elephants are part of Dasara festivities. These elephants are cared for well. We are against circuses,” she said.

August 9, 2018

