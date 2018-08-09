Last Ashada Friday tomorrow: Diversion of City buses

S.R. Mahesh’s fans to distribute 1 lakh ladoos

Mysuru: In order to facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the last Ashada Shukravara (Ashada Friday) tomorrow (Aug.10), the route for the buses from the City Bus Stand (CBS) moving towards Chamundi Hill has been diverted.

The city buses that leave the CBS have to take a left turn near Kurubarahalli Circle and K.C. Layout junction, via K.C. Road reach the Lalitha Mahal Helipad junction, take a right turn – move via Helipad Road – take right turn near Lalitha Mahal-IVAC junction – via IVAC Road – move towards Chamundi Hill.

On its return from the Chamundi Hill to the CBS, the KSRTC buses must take a left turn near Tavarakatte – via CAR reach Boulevard Circle – take a left turn and reach the CBS.

Road closed

The road is closed from Tavarakatte to Kuruburahalli Circle for all types of vehicles coming from Chamundi Hill (Except for the KSRTC buses offering free service and going towards Helipad).

The KSRTC buses, which ferry passengers free from Chamundi Hill to Helipad, will move from Tavarakatte towards Kuruburahalli Circle and reach J.C. Junction and take a right turn towards J.C. Road and reach Helipad, according to a press release from the City Police Commissioner’s Office.