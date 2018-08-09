City youth decides to donate liver to ailing father

Performs rigorous exercises, loses 7 kgs in 27 days; Has a target of losing 8 more kgs

Mysuru: At a time there are many children who deny food, shelter and medical care to their aged parents, here is a modern Shravanakumar or Karna, who has decided to donate a part of his liver to his ailing father. He has made up his mind to relieve his father from the hospital bed and provide him a firm support in his sunset years.

What’s more, Preethesh Jain is undergoing gruelling daily exercise regime as doctors have told him to reduce weight so that a part of his liver can be harvested and implanted on his father, 78-year-old Ashok Jain. Ashok Jain, a gold and silver trader and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, is suffering from liver disease since the last eight years and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in city.

As Ashok’s condition worsened, his son Preethesh Jain admitted him to Global Hospital in Chennai where the doctors informed that Ashok could survive if there was a liver donor. Preethesh then offered his liver and the blood groups also matched. Doctors then decided to perform the surgery within a month but asked Preethesh to lose some weight (from 90 kgs to 75 kgs) so that he could be fit for organ transplant.

Returning to Mysuru, Preethesh is performing rigorous and regimental exercise to lose 15 kgs. Every day, he walks and cycles and he has managed to lose 7 kgs in 27 days. He has a target of losing 8 more kgs and he is now on a frugal diet that comprises wheat, salads and vegetables.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Preethesh said that he wants to save his father and was happy when the doctors told him that he could donate a part of his liver to his father and both can lead a healthy life.

“I will have to approach the Karnataka High Court to obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and declare that I have decided to donate a part of my liver to my father,” he said and added that the harvesting and transplantation procedure would cost Rs.22 lakh.