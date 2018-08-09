Flesh trade racket at Beauty Parlours: Five Policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr.A. Subramanyeswara Rao, last evening ordered suspension of five Policemen for dereliction of duty by not informing about the flesh trade racket at Beauty Parlours in city.

A team of Policemen had raided Beauty Parlours near Vijayanagar Water Tank and at KHB Colony in Hootagalli, owned by Hemavathi on July 28 and had arrested her along with her accomplices Doddasidda and Chikkasidda.

Police had rescued six women from other States, who were forced into illegal trade, besides seizing a Hyundai car of Hemavathi, diaries, 10 mobile phones, more than 15 SIM cards, a swiping machine and other things.

Following the raids and seizing of documents, the Police Commissioner had instructed N.R. Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him, which was done.

Dr. Rao, after going through the report yesterday, ordered suspension of five cops — Constables Manju (Driver), Ravi and Krishnegowda from City Crime Branch (CCB), ASI Kunnaiah and Head Constable Diwakar of Vijayanagar Police Station.

Dr. Rao told SOM that though the suspended cops knew about the illegal racket at the Beauty Parlours, they did not take any action nor inform their higher officers which amounted to dereliction of duty. Hence they have been suspended. If some other officers are found to be involved, action would be taken against them too, Dr. Rao said.