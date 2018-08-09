Heavy rain lashes Kodagu after a brief lull

Madikeri: Heavy rain lashed Kodagu district after a lull of nearly two weeks that led to the inundation of several low-lying areas and overflowing of rivulets and streams. It has been pouring in the district since the last two days and today, the District Administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Unfortunately for the district, the promised Rs. 100 crore “immediate flood relief” by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during his recent much publicised visit has not yet been released and the district administration is desperately waiting for funds to take up rain damage restoration works.

Madikeri Taluk recorded 106.60 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours and major rivers and rivulets have reached the brim. The Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has been submerged and a private bus was caught in flood waters at Kakkabe.

Both River Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha are in full spate and have inundated most villages on the river banks. Hundreds of acres of paddy fields were submerged in Madikeri, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Napoklu, Ayyangeri, Virajpet, Ponnampet, Srimangala and Kutta.

The Madikeri-Mangaluru Road faced the wrath of heavy landslides with parts of the road including the side metal barriers destroyed. The Police had to divert the traffic on this usually-busy road by tying plastic ropes and warning motorists about the dangerous spots.

The Traffic Police, who have been deputed at the spot for the safety of commuters, opined that the situation might turn dangerous if district administration does not take immediate action by blocking movement of heavy vehicles on this damaged stretch.

Road connectivity has been lost between Bhagamandala and Ayyangeri and a private bus was caught on the flooded road for two hours as the Kakkabe stream overflowed.

The passengers in the bus were shifted to another bus plying to Madikeri. Houses collapsed in Makkandur and Mangaladevi Nagara. Storm water gushed into many houses in Kaveri Layout, Madikeri.

Kodagu district received 65.90 mm of rainfall for the 24-hour period ending yesterday and the cumulative rainfall from Jan. till date is 2,731.87 mm against 1,339.36 mm registered during the same period last year.

Madikeri taluk received 93.20 mm of rainfall and the cumulative rainfall from Jan. 1 is 3,817.48 mm against 1,899 mm during the same period last year. Virajpet and Somwarpet have recorded 2,174.01 mm and 2,150.13 mm respectively this year.