Hundreds attend ‘Puthari’ festival at Kodava Samaja
News

Hundreds attend ‘Puthari’ festival at Kodava Samaja

December 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Kodava Samaja celebrated Puthari-2022, the harvest festival of Kodagu, in traditional fervour and gaiety at the Samaja premises in Vijayanagar here last evening.

Hundreds of members of the Samaja, wearing Kodava attire, attended the celebrations. Kodava men and women presented traditional dances on the occasion which won the applause of all those present.

 In the previous years, the festival used to be celebrated at Sree Cauvery School premises in Kuvempunagar. But this year the celebrations were held in the Samaja premises itself and arrangements were made to distribute kadh (new paddy crop) to all the members by the Samaja volunteers.

Picture shows Kodava men performing a traditional dance.

The festival marks bringing home the new paddy crop from the fields, a symbolic welcome to Goddess Lakshmi. Before harvesting, the members chanted slogans ‘Poli Poli Deva’.

As part of the tradition, after the paddy sheaves are brought home, a unique pudding thambittu is prepared out of ripe banana, coconut, jaggery, sesame, cardamom, ghee and roasted boiled rice flour. Some grains of newly harvested paddy are used to prepare the dishes at home.

Office-bearers and Management Committee Members of Kodava Samaja, Mysuru; President Mechanda M. Shashi Ponnappa;  Vice-President Malachira M. Ponnappa; Hon. Secretary Mukkatira B. Jeevan; Joint Secretary Appanderanda Tara Somaiah;  Hon. Treasurer Machimada P. Nanaiah; former Presidents and a large number of community people, young and old, were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching