Grand Hanuma Jayanti celebrated at Hunsur
News, Top Stories

Grand Hanuma Jayanti celebrated at Hunsur

December 8, 2022

Hunsur: After a two-year gap due to COVID pandemic, Hanuma Jayanti was celebrated in a grand manner at Hunsur yesterday amid tight security.

As part of the celebration, a mega Shobha Yatre was taken out on the main thoroughfares of the town and the event passed off without any untoward incident.

The Shobha Yatre set off from Ranganatha Extension of the town at 11 am with Hunsur  MLA H.P. Manjunath, Gavadagere Gurulingadevara Mutt Seer Sri Nataraja Swamiji, Hunsur CMC Commissioner Manasa and other dignitaries offering flower petals to the idol of Lord Hanuman.

The Yatre passed through Kalkunike, Old Bridge, Samvidhana Circle, Kote Circle, JLB Road, Lakshmi Vilas Circle, Bazar Road, Akshay Bhandar Circle, New Bus Stand and Kalpataru Circle before culminating at Sri Manjunathaswamy Temple at around 6.30 pm.

Thousands of devotees had gathered all along the Yatre  route, amidst chanting of slogans hailing Lord Hanuman. The Yatre was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes which lent more colour to the mega event.

Hanumotsava Acharana Samiti, the organisers of the event, had made arrangements for distribution of water, cool drinks, custard milk, etc. to devotees.

Members of the Muslim community too lent their helping hand by distributing cool drinks at some points of the route. This year, there was no scope for political involvement as the Samiti itself had taken full responsibility of organising the event. However, all the political parties had extended their total support for the grand event, in which thousands of devotees took part.

The Police provided tight security and heightened vigil to ensure that the event passes off smoothly without any trouble or untoward incident.

READ ALSO  Wild elephants destroy banana, coconut plantations in Hunsur

SP R. Chethan and other top Cops supervised the security.

Assistant Commissioner Ruchi Bindal, CMC President Geetha Ningaraj, Vice-President Asha Krishna Nayak, the Samiti President B.N. Das, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, MP Pratap Simha’s wife Arpita Simha, local leaders Naganna Gowda, Ganesh, Kumaraswamy, Aswal Kempegowda and others took part.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching