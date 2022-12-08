Mysore Fashion Week in city from tomorrow

December 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Fashion Week, the most glamorous fashion event in the South Mysuru, is back with its Season-6 from Dec. 9 to 11 at Mysore Union in Hebbal Industrial Area.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, city’s ace designer Jayanthi Ballal, who is also the Founder of Mysore Fashion Week, said that the three-day extravaganza will be held between 4 pm and 10 pm every day and features noted designers, top models and celebrities.

This season will have top designers Shravan Kummar, Kommal Sood, Padmasitaa, Charu Parashar, Dreamzone College, Nazim Ali Khan, Narayani Weaves By Ramya, Felix Bandish, Mukesh, Asif Merchant, Anjalee & Arjun Kapoor, Pankaj Soni, Kingshuk, Prashant, Jayanthi Ballal, Rina Dhaka, Vipin Aggarwal and Chaitanya Rao.

Supermodels like Sonalika Sahay, Kavita Kharayat (Kamble), Sweta Dolly, Karishma Modi, Iris Bhaskar Maity, Parul Bindal, Riya Subodh, Jaspal Kaur Chana, Jackie Besterwitch, Priyanka Diwan, Veena Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Sunny Kamble, Sujo Mathew, Gokul Ganesh (Omg & Rubaru Mr. India Winner), Ritesh Rawat and Rohit Maggu will walk the ramp wearing the most stunning outfits, said the organiser.

Mysore Fashion Week has garnered immense support over the years from the fashion industry and it has contributed massively in putting Mysuru on the global fashion map. The annual event has witnessed participation from the country’s top designers and models year after year. “Due to COVID, the event was not organised for the past three years. Usually, the event was held in the month of September but due to rains this year, it is being organised in December. Entry to the event is free and through pass only,” Jayanthi Ballal informed.

Actress Jaya Prada to walk the ramp

Among the celebrities, actress Jaya Prada will walk the ramp with my design during this season of Mysore Fashion Week. A total of 51 models will walk the ramp during the three-day event with creations of various designers. Models would be same for all the three day and they will walk the ramp for different designers each day. — Jayanthi Ballal