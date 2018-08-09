Big Bazaar’s Mahabachat Sale from Aug. 11 to 15

Mysuru: Big Bazaar is back with its Mahabachat sale. The five-day shopping extravaganza, which will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug.15 will offer its customers a cashback of up to Rs.1,200 in their Future Pay Wallet and Paytm, on purchases worth Rs. 3,000. Also, 10 percent discount on purchasing with SBI debit cards on spending Rs.3000.

Not just in offers and prices, the ‘5 Day Mahabachat’ also promises a larger scale, this year, with a shopping experience that will step beyond the Big Bazaar stores. For the first time, even Brand Factory, Central, Easyday, Nilgiris, Heritage Fresh and Foodworld stores will be a part of the Mahabachat sale.

As the pioneer of celebrating Independence Day with massive discounts and deals, Big Bazaar will offer mega bargains across all categories during the Mahabachat to households across India. These five days will showcase a wide assortment of offers across categories, starting from discounts on products like butter, toothpaste, tawa to grander offers in kids and ladies fashion, homeware, luggage, electronics, and more.

From electronics to household items, food and grocery items to fashion apparel, kitchenware to home décor, Big Bazaar’s Mahabachat will help customers reap maximum savings with unbelievable offers and discounts.