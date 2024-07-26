Padayatra Politics: Congress counters BJP move; to march from Mysuru to Bengaluru

July 26, 2024

Mysuru: In response to the Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance’s planned 10-day, 145-km ‘Mysuru-Chalo’ padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, scheduled to begin on July 31 or August 1, the Congress party has announced a counter move.

The BJP-JD(S) padayatra aims to demand CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged multi-crore MUDA site scandal involving CM’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

The BJP-JD(S) padayatra will traverse JD(S) strongholds such as Mandya, Ramanagara, and Channapatna, and include roadshows in these towns, coinciding with the upcoming byelection for the Channapatna Assembly seat. To counter this, the Congress will organise a reverse padayatra from Mysuru to Bengaluru, said KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana. Congress activists plan to highlight what they term as 20 scams allegedly committed by BJP and JD(S) during their time in power.