Padayatra Politics: Congress counters BJP move; to march from Mysuru to Bengaluru
News

Padayatra Politics: Congress counters BJP move; to march from Mysuru to Bengaluru

July 26, 2024

Mysuru: In response to the Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance’s planned 10-day, 145-km ‘Mysuru-Chalo’ padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, scheduled to begin on July 31 or August 1, the Congress party has announced a counter move.

The BJP-JD(S) padayatra aims to demand CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged multi-crore MUDA site scandal involving CM’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

The BJP-JD(S) padayatra will traverse JD(S) strongholds such as Mandya, Ramanagara, and Channapatna, and include roadshows in these towns, coinciding with the upcoming byelection for the Channapatna Assembly seat. To counter this, the Congress will organise a reverse padayatra from Mysuru to Bengaluru, said KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana. Congress activists plan to highlight what they term as 20 scams allegedly committed by BJP and JD(S) during their time in power.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching