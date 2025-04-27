Pahalgam terror attack: Muslim spiritual heads, leaders hold protest march in city

April 27, 2025

Mysuru: Hundreds of people belonging to Muslim community including Sir Khazi of Mysuru Maulana Md. Usman Shariff, leaders and religious heads held a protest holding candle lights against Pahalgam terror attack in city yesterday.

The protesters headed by Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman (KEA) Ayub Khan gathered at Milad Park located on Ashoka Road and condemned the horrific act and shouted slogans such as ‘Hindustan Zindabad… Pakistan Murdabad’. Calling for a stringent action against those responsible for the inhumane act, the protesters also offered condolences to the victims of the terror attack by lighting candles.

Speaking on the occasion, the religious heads of the Muslim community said India was united in condemning such acts of terror. “Members of the Muslim community in the country will support the Central Government to initiate action against Pakistan which supports terrorism.”

Ayub Khan, who spoke, demanded action against the perpetrators and said that the entire Muslim community was with the families of the victims.

“The entire Muslim community will extend support to the Central Government for initiating action against Pakistan and terrorists,” he added.

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, who condemned the incident, urged not to make use of the incident for political gains by posting misleading information about the Muslim community in social media and speaking against the community in television channels.

“For the mistake committed by a group of four people, it is wrong to blame the entire community. The 40 crore Muslims in India are a part of 146 core population who have been condemning the attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

Religious leaders Tajuddin Hazarth, Mulana Zakaullah, Mulana Ibrahim, Saleem, Maulana Nooruddin Farooqi, former Dy. Mayors K.V. Mallesh and Shafi Ahmed and former Corporators Suhail Baig and Ayaz Pasha (Pandu) were present.