Pahalgam terror attack | ‘Scarred forever’: Survivor from Mysuru recounts horror

April 27, 2025

‘My brother managed to alert the Army unit stationed in Pahalgam and the Army headquarters in Srinagar about the terrorist attack’

Mysuru: Amidst nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir, a survivor from Mysuru has shared a harrowing account of survival.

Prasanna Kumar Bhat, a Senior Engineering Manager and a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, was among hundreds of tourists enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Sharing his ordeal with Star of Mysore, he described how what began as a peaceful retreat with his wife, brother and sister-in-law descended into a nightmare.

The attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists who were mercilessly shot dead after terrorists questioned them about their religion.

“We can only describe the incident as a monstrous act that painted the heavenly beauty of Baisaran blood-red with hellfire. By the grace of God, luck and the quick thinking of my brother, who is a senior Army Officer, not only our lives but the lives of another 35-40 people were saved that day,” he said.

“We had postponed our trip by two days due to bad weather. We left Mysuru on Apr. 16 and aimed to cover Pahalgam during our eight-day trip — what turned out to be the fateful day. Little did we know the ramifications of that one decision.”

“There were four of us that day — my wife Rajni Kulkarni, my brother and my sister-in-law. We travelled from Srinagar to Pahalgam by car. My brother was on vacation,” said Prasanna Kumar Bhat.

A view of the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam before the terror attack on Apr. 22.

First AK-47 gunshots at 2.25 pm

“We reached Pahalgam town around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, Apr. 22, and took the pony ride to Baisaran Valley, reaching there by 1.35 pm. We entered through the main gate like everyone else and headed to one of the cafes set up to the left of the entrance,” he recounted.

“Taken in by the majestic views and landscape, we enjoyed a cup of tea and ‘kawa’, soaking in the scenery. At 2 pm, we got up to take a stroll and click some photos.”

“By sheer luck, we moved in the direction opposite the entrance. Barely a few minutes later, around 2.25 pm, we heard the first two gunshots ring out loudly. A moment of pin-drop silence followed, as everyone struggled to comprehend what had happened. Children, still oblivious, continued playing, enjoying the best picnic of their lives. For many, it must have been the first time hearing the terrifying sound of shots fired from an AK-47,” he revealed.

“We sprinted to the nearest cover — behind a mobile toilet unit installed roughly 400 meters from the entrance. From there, I could see two bodies already lying on the ground. My brother immediately realised it was a terrorist attack. Then the hellfire truly began — gunshots in bursts, chaos everywhere.”

Screams fill the air

“A cacophony of screams filled the air as the crowd ran desperately for their lives. What many videos don’t capture is that the entire meadow is fenced, offering little room to escape. Most of the crowd, unaware, rushed toward the main gate, where the terrorists were already waiting, like sheep running to a tiger.”

“We saw a terrorist approaching in our direction. Without hesitation, we ran the other way and, fortunately, found a narrow opening under the fence. Most of the people hiding with us slid through it and began running in the opposite direction — away from the killing field,” he said.

“My Army officer brother and his wife took cover near the mobile toilet. He managed to calm down the people gathered nearby. Quickly assessing the situation, he realised that the firing was coming from the entry point. Without wasting time, he guided us, and around 35-40 tourists, in opposite direction.”

Prasanna Kumar Bhat and his wife Rajni Kulkarni on a pony ride during their vacation in Kashmir.

Shelter in a drain pipe

“Fortunately, we found an opening in the fence near a nala (a drainage pipe). He led us and the others through the gap, urging everyone not to bunch up, and instructed us to run downhill, away from the gunfire. It was a sloping patch with a water stream flowing through it, offering some level of protection from direct line of sight.”

“The muddy slope was extremely slippery. Many slipped while trying to run, but everyone somehow managed to get back up and run for their lives. It was terrifying, knowing that no place felt safe and that anything could happen in the next moment.”

“Imagine the horror of having children and elderly people scattered among the crowd, not knowing where they were or whether they were safe. Words cannot describe the terror and helplessness we felt. The worst part was the complete absence of mobile network coverage in the area — we had no way to alert the Police or call for help.”

Army personnel arrive

“We four managed to find cover in a narrow pit under some trees a few hundred metres away, desperately praying for our lives.”

“The gunshots continued to echo through the valley for half an hour, until about 3 pm. Around 2.45 pm, my brother managed to alert the Army unit stationed in Pahalgam and the Army headquarters in Srinagar about the terrorist attack.”

“We stayed put in that pit for an hour, petrified, hopeless and unsure whether we should stay hidden or try to run again,” Prasanna Kumar recalled.

“All the while, thoughts of our little children and parents left behind at home weighed heavily on our hearts, along with the overwhelming fear of not knowing when — or if — this ordeal would end.”

“At around 3.40 pm, we heard the first sound of helicopters — the first sign that help was on its way. By 4 pm, we spotted soldiers from the Special Forces and the Army. We heaved a massive sigh of relief. They spotted us, realised we were tourists and assured us that the entire perimeter had been secured and it was now safe to walk down the hill.”

Scarred for life

“We were still in shock — our senses numb — with the sound of gunfire and scenes of horror playing on a loop in our minds. As we walked down, we saw people covered in blood being carried away. A flood of emotions and disbelief gripped us, unable to fully comprehend what had unfolded in the last two hours.”

“It is beyond words to describe the sheer brutality of the monsters who took the lives of innocent people, many of them in front of their loved ones. Even today, the sound of those gunshots still echoes in our ears. The terror still makes my gut wrench.”

“This incident has left a permanent scar — a memory that will never fade — of the dark reality hidden beneath Kashmir’s beauty. It is painful to see such horror unfold in our own country. I pray no one ever has to experience such terror in their lives.”

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my brother and to the entire Indian Army — because of them, we are alive to narrate this incident and be reunited with our family. My family and I are now safely back home in Mysuru,” he recounted.