September 6, 2021

Pailwan Jayaram (68), popularly known as ‘Student Pailwan’ and a resident of Ganjam, passed away yesterday following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and friends. Jayaram had participated in various traditional wrestling matches held as part of Srirangapatna Dasara and had won many prizes and awards. He had officiated in more than 1,000 wrestling bouts as a referee and was also elected as the Councillor of Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council. Last rites were performed at Ganjam yesterday.