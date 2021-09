September 6, 2021

Alhaj Attaulla Khan (80), former CFTRI National Football player, former Treasurer of Tanzeem Ahle Sunnath-wo-Jamath Trust and a resident of Sathyanagar, P&T Quarters Road near Masjid-e-Moula Hussain, passed away yesterday morning at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his wife, children and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held yesterday after Asar prayers at Masjid Jyothinagar, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.