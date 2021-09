September 6, 2021

Srikantappa (82), a resident of Kalkunike Housing Board, passed away at his farm house in Papenahalli, K.R. Pet Taluk on Saturday morning.

He leaves behind two sons including Cable Venkatesh, daughters-in-law, two daughters, sons-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at his farm land in Papenahalli on Saturday.