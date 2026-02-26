Painting contest for children

In Briefs

February 26, 2026

A water colour painting competition has been organised for children at Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) in Manasagangothri campus on Mar. 3 at 10 am. Competition will be held for the children in the age group 10-15 years and 15-25 years. Participating children should compulsorily carry their own drawing sheets, colours  and other drawing materials. Also, they should carry their Aadhaar card. Interested may register their names with B.K. Hanumanthappa on Mob: 73381-59156 or H.B. Anitha on Mob: 91138-83513, before Feb. 28, according to a press release from the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies.

