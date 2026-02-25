February 25, 2026

City Police solve 105 theft cases

Valuables worth Rs. 2.96 crore and Rs. 10.03 lakh cash recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police held a Property Return Parade at the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad this morning, where recovered stolen properties including gold, silver, cash and other items from many cases were handed over to their rightful owners after verifying ownership documents.

Addressing media persons at her Office, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the City Police in the last six months have successfully solved various property-related crimes, including one case of dacoity, one dacoity conspiracy case, four cases of extortion, two chain-snatching cases, 26 robberies, nine house burglaries, three theft cases committed by house-helps, 57 incidents of vehicle theft, 4 petty theft cases and one case under Karnataka Forest Act among other cases.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that a total of 82 accused have been arrested and stolen items including 2.54 kg gold jewellery, 5.312 kg silver articles, 49 two-wheelers, three cars, one Mahindra Thar SUV, two lorries, one goods vehicle, one autorickshaw, Rs. 10.03 lakh cash, 33 kg sandalwood and other items worth Rs. 2,96,36,000 have been recovered.

Saraswathipuram Police

Highlighting a few important cases, she said that Saraswathipuram Police have solved eight burglary cases and one vehicle theft case by arresting two accused and recovering 529 grams gold ornaments, 1.412 kgs silver articles and one two-wheeler worth Rs. 80,50,000.

Kuvempunagar Police

In another major operation, Kuvempunagar Police have solved 13 cases, arrested 10 accused in connection with nine burglary cases, two house burglaries, two cases of thefts by house-helps and recovered 750 grams gold, 960 grams silver, Rs. 9.40 lakh cash, totalling Rs. 63 lakh.

Lashkar Police

Similarly, Lashkar Police have solved three house burglary cases, four vehicle thefts and one gold cheating case valued at Rs. 45 lakh by arresting six accused and recovering 324 grams gold, three two-wheelers and one autorickshaw from them.

CCB Police

The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested seven accused and solved 11 vehicle theft cases besides recovering two lorries, one Mahindra Thar SUV and eight two-wheelers worth Rs. 35 lakh from them.

Vidyaranyapuram Police

Vidyaranyapuram Police have arrested one accused in a house burglary case and recovered 252 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 25.08 lakh.

Metagalli Police

Metagalli Police have also made significant progress by solving 13 cases including one extortion case, one house burglary case, seven burglary, one theft case by house-help, two vehicle theft cases and one petty theft case and arresting 17 accused. The Police have recovered 73 grams gold ornaments, 447 grams silver, 2 two-wheelers, one laptop, Rs. 63,000 cash, batteries, motors and copper wires worth Rs. 17 lakh.

Vijayanagar Police

Vijayanagar Police have arrested six accused and recovered 63 grams gold ornaments, 2.45 grams silver, 2 two-wheelers, one car, totally worth Rs. 15 lakh.

Mandi Police

Mandi Police have arrested 11 accused in 14 cases and recovered a stolen car, mobile phone and 61 grams silver, totally worth Rs. 13.70 lakh.

Narasimharaja Police

Narasimharaja (NR) Police have also arrested nine accused in eight cases and have recovered 69 grams gold ornaments, four two-wheelers and 33 kgs sandalwood, worth Rs. 12.80 lakh.

Anti-drugs operations

Udayagiri Police, on Feb. 24, have arrested one Varun at Rajivnagar 2nd Stage and have seized 24.485 grams of ganja from him.

In the present year, a total of 22 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered and 30.255 kgs ganja, 311 grams and 579 milligrams of synthetic drugs have been seized.

Also, 102 drugs consumption cases were registered. Sixteen accused in selling, transporting and storing narcotic substances have been externed from the city.

Also, an arrest warrant has been issued against rowdy sheeter P. Ganesh alias Ganapa of J.P. Nagar under Goonda Act, the City Police Commissioner said.

Appreciation certificates

Appreciation certificates were distributed to Police personnel, who took part in various operations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Crime and Traffic K.S. Sundar Raj, NR Sub-Division ACP K.T. Mathews Thomas, CCB ACP Mohammed Shariff Rawther, Inspectors and staff of various Police Stations were present.