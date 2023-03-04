Pay pending traffic fine with 50% discount from today

March 4, 2023

Applicable for all cases booked till Feb. 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government yesterday announced that the 50 percent discount offer on pending traffic fines will be resumed from Mar. 4 (today) for another 15 days. As the move saw a phenomenal response from commuters in clearing their traffic dues earlier (Feb. 3 to Feb. 11), the State Government decided to resume the offer.

According to a notification from the Office of V.S. Pushpa, Under-Secretary, Transport Department, on Mar. 3, 2023, a 15-day window was issued again to pay the pending traffic fine, applicable for the cases registered till Feb.11, 2023.

A press release from the Office of the Mysuru City Police Commissioner states that the public can make use of the opportunity by paying 50 percent of the total fine amount. It can be paid at all the Traffic Police Stations in Mysuru city, Traffic Management Centre at Police Commissioner’s Office premises, ACP (Traffic Division) Office at Shivarampet, Traffic Police on vehicle inspection and Karnataka One Mobile Application. The public should pay the fine at above places and compulsorily collect the receipt, stated Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth.

Rs. 12.3 crore collected

ACP (Traffic Division) H. Parashuramappa told Star of Mysore that when the 50 percent discount was given earlier from Feb. 3 to Feb. 11, a total of Rs. 12.3 crore (Rs. 12,30,58,650) fine amount was collected from 4.98 lakh cases (4,98,265) in Mysuru. “Those who failed to pay the fine had even requested to extend the period of discount. As a 15-day window has been given this time, the pending cases of traffic violations are expected to be disposed of,” he added.

To enable the vehicle owners to pay the fine, special counters are opened at Devaraja Traffic Police Station, Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station, Narasimharaja Traffic Police Station, V. V. Puram Traffic Police Station and Siddhartha Nagar Traffic Police Station.

Poor response in city on Day-1

Even as the Mysuru City Police resumed collection of traffic fine with 50 percent discount on the total amount, there was a poor response for the initiative on the opening day, today.

Traffic ACP H. Parashuramappa told Star of Mysore that the City Traffic Police have made all arrangements for the people to pay fine amount without any hassles. A total of 50 devices have been provided to seven Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) against 23 earlier (when the first such drive was held), besides opening three dedicated counters to collect the fine at each of the four Traffic Police Stations in city. One counter has been opened in the premises of Law Courts Complex on K.R. Boulevard too and the new Court Complex at Malalavadi in Jayanagar.