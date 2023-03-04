Two Srirangapatna girls for Olympics sailing training in Mumbai

March 4, 2023

Pandavapura youth is Yachting Association of India trainer

Mysore/Mysuru: In a remarkable feat, two girls from Srirangapatna, Pooja and Apoorva, will start rigorous training at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai, that will pave way for them to make a mark in Olympics and other global championships. In addition, Yeshwanth from Pandavapura has been trained as a sailor and has achieved qualification as an instructor in Yachting Association of India (YAI).

“These talents have emerged due to the untiring efforts of Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) that has been organising National and International Sailing Championships in KRS backwaters,” said RMSC Founder Captain Arvind Sharma.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakartara Bhavan in the city this morning, Sharma said that Pooja and Apoorva will compete with other champions who come from all over India and from the INWTC, the selection will be made for the next Olympics, he said. The INWTC is the top gun of navy and a centre of excellence for sailing producing champions representing India at international competitions.

The INWTC augments the expertise of sailors where they will be given training in advanced swimming and diving skills which will also equip them in better handling challenges in areas such as canoeing, yachting and handling boats in rough seas. Yachtsmen and women from all the Commands of the Indian Navy will be honing and demonstrating their sailing and watermanship skills, he added.

“The National Cadet Corps (NCC), RMSC, Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC), Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA) and the Indian Navy through INWTC (Mumbai) are coming together under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI) to produce more qualified and competent sailors at national and international competitions. This joint venture would put Karnataka on the top in domestic sailing and India right up there in international sailing,” he added.

YAI Secretary Capt. Jitendar Dixit, Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar who is the Director General of NCC Karnataka and Goa Directorate, member of Indian Yachting Association Commander Tarandeep Bakshi, RMSC member Capt. Tribhuvan Jaiswal, RMSC President Ajay Kumar Singh, RMSC member and promoter, Siddharta Hotel & Windflower Resorts P.V. Giri were present.