MDA to auction unused land in city layouts

February 25, 2026

150 acres of land lie unused in various layouts within city

Rs. 1,000 crore revenue target

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to boost revenue, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has decided to develop housing layouts on all unused land within layouts formed earlier, a move expected to generate over Rs. 1,000 crore.

The MDA has already transferred nearly 700 layouts under its jurisdiction to various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Consequently, key revenue streams such as Property Tax, plan approval fees, khata registration and transfer charges, certified copies of records, land acquisition certificates, NOCs and completion reports have declined significantly, affecting its overall income.

This has made it difficult for the Authority to meet routine expenses, including salaries of officers, staff and outsourced workers, pensions, vehicle maintenance and routine office operations.

Recognising the risk to its financial sustainability, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MDA Chairman, along with MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith and Board Members, is preparing a Master Plan to mobilise financial resources.

Officials have identified around 150 acres of unused land in prime localities such as Vijayanagar (First to Fourth Stage), Vijayashreepura, Dattagalli, Srirampura, J.P. Nagar, Devanur, Rajivnagar, Lalithadrinagar and Hebbal in Mysuru for development.

Layouts will include sites measuring 20×30 ft, 30×40 ft, 40×60 ft and 50×80 ft. Instead of distributing them through the usual allotment process, the MDA plans to auction these sites to secure higher returns.

Officials believe the initiative will not only prevent encroachment on MDA land within the city but also generate substantial additional revenue.

Meanwhile, the MDA plans to establish a new residential layout across about 2,000 acres near Bommanahalli in Yelwal hobli, where sites will be allotted to applicants at affordable rates under the standard distribution model, in accordance with regulations.

For the sites being developed within the city, officials are seeking the Chief Minister’s approval to dispose of them through public auction.

The MDA expects to earn over Rs. 1,000 crore from these auctions and Commissioner Rakshith, under the guidance of Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy, is pursuing the required Government approvals to implement the plan at the earliest.